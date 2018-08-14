Crawley families invited to apply for BBC TV’s Shop Well For Less

The hit BBC One series ‘Shop Well For Less?’ is back with a fourth series and a Christmas special and the production team is looking for families in the Crawley area to take part.

The team say: “Whether we’re hooked by the exquisite whiff of a new handbag, the shiny lure of the latest gadget or the irresistible promises of beauty lotions and potions, one thing’s for sure - as a nation we simply love to buy.

“With a few simple tricks, we can all learn to buy better and spend less.

“When should you save your money? And just as crucially - when should you invest in spending a little bit more? This fun, surprising and practical series teaches us all the tricks of the trade we need to ‘SHOP WELL... FOR LESS’.

“This series, we are also making a Christmas special and are on the hunt for a family who love Christmas.

“Do you spend a fortune on perfect presents and blinging baubles? We will show you how to stuff your Christmas stocking, bejewel your entire home and choose a present that’ll never be re-gifted and still have change leftover for a glass of mulled wine and a mince pie.”

Get in touch with the team today to apply or to find out more by emailing: shopwell@rdftelevision.com

