Crawley firm raise £1,500 for charity at British Airways Run Gatwick 5K

After weeks of training, stevensdrake, a Crawley based law firm, successfully took part in the British Airways Run Gatwick 5K on Sunday (May 13).

The team was made up of 15 colleagues, ranging from complete beginners to seasoned runners.

It included Erica Pearce-Howard, Jenna Kitson, Jo Taylor-Maynard, Gill Hibberd, Lucy van der Borgh, Ian Price, Philip Boorer, Kamal Vasdev, Richard Burraston, Paul Dungate Rodney Peters, Scott Stillwell, James Willis, Neil Harding, and Paul Jennings.

The team set out to raise £1,000 for The Alzheimers Society to support the vital care and research the charity provides.

Thanks to the fundraising efforts of the team and the generosity of their supporters, stevensdrake has smashed the original target with an impressive £1,525 raised.

All the proceeds raised will help to support the 85,000 people currently living with dementia in the UK.

This wasn’t the only achievement on the day. The whole team successfully made it across the finish line, with the complete beginners, achieving their longest distance yet.

Ian Price, Partner and Joint Head of Litigation at stevensdrake, said: “We’re all very proud of the team for their fantastic charitable efforts. It was a tough challenge but they all worked together to cross the finishing line with smiles on their faces.

“This is just one of many recent charity the stevensdrake are taking part in. We enjoy making a difference to the local community, such as sponsoring the local youth football team Ifield Galaxy FC. We are also taking part in the Make a Will Fortnight in aid of St Catherine’s Hospice.”

