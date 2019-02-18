Crawley firm raises over £3,900 for local hostel

Crawley chartered accountants Richard Place Dobson have been fundraising for the town’s Open House over the past year, raising £3,917.47.

Every year, the firm chooses a charity to support and the team host a range of fun events to raise money for worthwhile causes.

Crawley Open House, a local hostel which has helped keep thousands of homeless people off the town’s streets since its opening in 1996, provides support and services to those suffering the effects of homelessness, unemployment, loneliness, discrimination, or other forms of social exclusion.

The charity was founded in 1982.

Over the past 12 months, the Richard Place Dobson team have been washing cars, baking cakes, hosting a quiz night and raffle, competing in their Summer Games, and taking on a triathlon to fundraise for Crawley Open House.

The popular quiz night is a regular feature in the firm’s charity calendar and is attended by local businesses all competing for the coveted win.

The sell-out quiz, held at The Hawth in Crawley, also features games and a raffle full of great prizes generously donated by local businesses.

The car wash and bake sale are also regular features in charity fundraising and this year the team added their Summer Games which saw people battling it out in games of bowling, Mario Kart, and footgolf, to name a few.

Matthew Tyson, Director at RPD, took part in the Crawley Sprint Triathlon in September and decided to use it as the ideal opportunity to raise more funds for Crawley Open House.

Matthew swam 600m, cycled 22K, and rounded off the challenge with a 6K run. He completed the event in an impressive one hour and 44 minutes.

He said: “I’m incredibly proud of all the team at RPD for their amazing efforts this year to raise so much for Crawley Open House. We’re really grateful to everyone who has supported us by providing donations and taking part in our range of fun-filled charity events.

“Crawley Open House is an important community charity and we are pleased we could support them. As a team, we are currently deciding on the next charity to support – watch this space!”

Ian Wilkins, of Crawley Open House, added: “All the staff at RPD have been so energetic and creative in their support of our work and clients, and we are hugely grateful. Any of us can find ourselves falling through the cracks and homeless, and it is with the support of generous partners like RPD that Crawley Open House has been able to stand alongside the homeless and vulnerable for nearly 25 years.”