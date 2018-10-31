Crawley firm’s Poppy Appeal bus unveiled

Visitors of all ages braved the cold on Saturday to attend the Poppy Appeal launch for this centenary year.

The launch was held at the Wings Museum in Balcombe.

Launch of the 2018 Poppy Appeal, and unveiling of the Poppy Appeal bus at the Wings Museum, Handcross. Pic Steve Robards SR1828653 SUS-181029-142604001

The Royal British Legion (RBL) also unveiled a Poppy Appeal branded single decker bus which was wrapped completely in poppies earlier last week.

Members of staff from Metrobus in Crawley, which provided the bus, came along on the day to show their support.

Visitors were able to explore the bus, and to make their own poppy, while thinking about the meaning behind this important symbol of remembrance. The bus will now tour West Sussex and will be available for use by the public.

Mike Alderson, RBL Sussex County president, said: “The West Sussex Poppy Appeal Launch was a great way to start saying ‘Thank You’ to the First World War generation and to the many nationalities that played such a key role.

Launch of the 2018 Poppy Appeal, and unveiling of the Poppy Appeal bus at the Wings Museum, Handcross. Pic Steve Robards SR1828678 SUS-181029-142637001

“With amazing support from Metrobus and their eye- catching Poppy decorated bus, the event had something for everyone and set the benchmark for a really successful Poppy Appeal.”

The day began with a two minute silence and prayer led by the chairman of Mid Sussex District Council, Bruce Forbes.

For more information visit: https://www.britishlegion.org.uk/

__