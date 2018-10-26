Crawley fragrance firm looks to China to boost business

A Crawley firm was among a group of business that attended the Best of British show in Shanghai, China.

Heyland and Whittle was part of a Department for International Trade (DIT) trade mission, under the Exporting is GREAT banner.

The aim was to showcase products at an exclusive event to introduce Chinese consumers to ‘quintessentially’ British brands.

Fragrance producer Heyland and Whittle was also given advice from the China-Britain Business Council and had meetings with prospective customers.

UK firms exported more than £13.3bn of goods to China in the year to June 2018.

However, Parveen Thornhill from the Department for International Trade believes there is still great potential to grow exports to the country.

See also:

Gatwick and Crawley route to get this electric double-decker bus

New gas contractor will save £1 million, says Crawley council

Crawley in top 10 of UK’s most innovative places

She said China’s burgeoning middle class was enjoying increasing disposable income.

She added: “This represents a fantastic opportunity for firms to grow their export sales, and DIT can provide the support they need to succeed in this growing market.

“We have more international missions planned and an experienced team of International Trade Advisers that can support businesses that are interested in exploring export opportunities in the Chinese market.”

Firms looking for support should contact DIT London on 020 7234 3000 or email export@tradelondon.org.uk.

Also visit great.gov.uk.