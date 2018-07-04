Crawley fundraiser to help Ebonie, 7, get urgent tratment

Supporters of Ebonie Musselwhite, seven, who needs urgent treatment for a rare form of leukaemia, have arranged a fundraising quiz night this Friday.

The quiz will be at CJ’s Play Cafe in Three Bridges Road, from 6pm.

Tickets are £5 each, all funds going to the family.

The soft play area is available for £1, and the cafe will be open selling hot and cold drinks and food - CJ’s will make a donation from all sales on the night.

To book a ticket, or offer a prize to be raffled, contact the cafe via: www.cjscafe.co or: www.facebook.com/cjsplaycafe

Ebonie-Rose Musselwhite was diagnosed with Philadelphia chromosome positive leukaemia - a rare subtype of acute lymphoblastic leukaemia - in February 2016.

Since then, she has undergone gruelling treatments, and now needs an expensive course of medication to put her leukaemia into remission so she can take part in medical trials, possibly in the US.

A statement from the family said: “Before we know about treatment in America we need to try to get funding for a specific medication targeting the Philadelphia chromosome called dasatinib... our understanding is that rarely the UK will fund this and we will need to pay for it ourselves, the cost being between £3,000 and £4,000 a month. This medicine will be needed for months but possibly even years.

“Our aim is to get Ebonie into remission ready to start a trial whether it be in the UK or America.”

Upcoming events for Ebonie include:

- Friday July 6 - Charity Quiz Night, CJ’s Play Cafe at 6pm

- Sunday July 8 - Tough Mudder, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire.

- Tuesday July 10 - Teddy Bears’ Picnic, Worth Park Playgroup, 12.30pm

- Saturday July 14 - Funday and Table Top Sale, Pound Hill Junior School, 10am to 4pm

- Saturday July 21/Sunday July 22 - Charity Weekend Fundraiser at The White Knight, Pound Hill, noon to 11pm

- Saturday July 28 - Vintage Photoshoot Fundraiser, CJ’s Play Cafe, 10am 3pm

- Thursday August 23 - The Big Dorking Fundraising Quiz, The White Horse, Dorking, 5pm to 11pm, quiz starts at 7pm. Raffle, auction and live music. Tickets (£10 on the door) include a welcome drink and nibbles. £100 prize, max eight people per team.

You can also donate to the cause any time via: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ebonie-rosem