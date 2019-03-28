Crawley gets £20,000 to clean up High Street

Henry Smith MP has welcomed £19,574.53 from the Government to clean up Crawley High Street.

The money is a slice of £10 million to improve town centres across England.

The aim is to help attract more residents and visitors so that local businesses can thrive.

It will be used to buy tools such as litter pickers and brushes, as well as providing training for residents on how to remove graffiti or tackle fly-tipping.

Mr Smith said: “Our high streets are at the heart of our local community. I know that times have been challenging for many town centres lately and our town is no different. That’s why I was delighted to support High Street Saturday in Crawley.

“This funding announcement will ensure that we keep shopping areas in Crawley looking their best, making it easier to encourage more people to return to the high street.”

Mr Smith has also written to Crawley Borough Council about making use of the Future High Streets Fund – a £675 million pot to help areas modernise their high streets and town centres.

