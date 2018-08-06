Crawley has lowest pass rate for learner drivers according to new report

Crawley has the lowest pass rate in the South-East for learner drivers according to a new report.

Confused.com has analysed Government figures to reveal that Crawley’s pass rate is a lowly 41.6 per cent between April 2017 and March 2018.

Farborough is top with 58.4 per cent and Worthing is also high up with 56 per cent.

Meanwhile, learners across the UK who took their driving test on Saturday (August 4) had the best chance of passing.

According to a new interactive calendar created by Confused.com, August 4 is the day of the year when learners are most likely to pass their test, with an average pass rate of (50.3 per cent).

The calendar, created using DVSA data from the past five years, helps learner drivers across the UK identify the best and worst dates of the year to book their test.

Learners can toggle between then calendar, which includes the average pass rate for every day of the year, or look to see how pass rates vary for different times of day, days of the week or month of the year to find the prime slot for them.

According to the calendar, learners may want to avoid booking their test on Boxing Day (December 26), as this had the highest number of test failures (60.5%), on average, over the past five years.

And, if learners can’t quite get the golden date, they will be pleased to know that August is in fact the best month overall to take a test, and pass.

The month has seen the highest number of driving test passes in over the past five years, with 47.5 per cent of students receiving their license in August.

Meanwhile, the calendar shows that March that appears to be the worst month to take a driving test, with just 45.8 per cent of learner drivers walking away with a pass this time of year on average.

However, a driver’s chance of passing doesn’t only boil down to the month, or day of the year.

In fact, picking the right day of the week can be equally as important.

According to the calendar, learners who book their test on a Monday have a better chance of passing than any other day of the week.

In total, 47.5 per cent of tests taken on this day resulted in a pass.

While those opting to take their test on a Sunday are in a more likely position to fail, with just 45.4 per cent of learner drivers passing on a Sunday in 2017.

And picking the right time slot can also determine how likely you are to pass the test.

Surprisingly, the school run is revealed to be the prime time slot for learner drivers, with 48.1 per cent passing their test between 3pm and 4pm.

However, taking the first slot of the day may just ruin their chances, as the fewest learners passed (44.2 per cent) between 7am and 8am.

Amanda Stretton, motoring editor at Confused.com, says: “Taking a driving test, be it for the first or fifth time, is always a daunting experience for learner drivers. So we have tried to take the pressure off a little bit by creating an interactive calendar which helps learners in the South East to identify the best date, month and time to book their driving test.

“There is a myth that examiners only pass a certain number of students on one day, but this calendar proves that this isn’t the case. And there are clearly other factors that learners need to consider when it comes to booking their test.

“To give yourself the best chance of passing, use our calendar to find the golden date for you – or the ones to avoid!”

