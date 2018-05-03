Crawley heads to the polls for council elections

Crawley voters are heading to the polls today as the majority of the town’s wards are electing new borough councillors.

Crawley Borough Council has been under Labour control since 2014, and currently holds 19 seats compared to the Conservatives’ 17, with one vacancy.

A total of 12 seats are up for election today, with only residents in Gossops Green, Three Bridges and Tilgate not casting their votes.

Results are due to be announced tomorrow morning (Friday), with the count taking place at the K2 Leisure Centre.

