Crawley homeless shelter gets cash boost from firm’s fundraising

Crawley-based accountants Richard Place Dobson have raised more than £3,900 for Crawley Open House.

A spokesman said: “We have been fundraising for Crawley Open House over the past year and we’re delighted to have raised £3,917.47.

“Every year, we choose a charity to support and the team host a range of fun events to raise money for worthwhile causes.”

Crawley Open House has helped thousands of homeless people since it opened in 1996.

The Richard Place Dobson spokesman added: “The charity, which was founded in 1982, is in danger of losing a valuable funding contract worth £250,000 from the local authority as it reviews its charity contracts.

“Over the past 12 months, we’ve been washing cars, baking cakes, hosting a quiz night and raffle, competing in their Summer Games, and taking on a triathlon to fundraise for Crawley Open House.

“The popular quiz night is a regular feature in our charity calendar and is attended by local businesses all competing for the coveted win. The sell-out quiz, held at The Hawth in Crawley, also features games and a raffle full of great prizes generously donated by local businesses.

“The car wash and bake sale are also regular features in our charity fundraising and this year the team added their Summer Games which saw people battling it out in games of bowling, Mario Kart, and footgolf, to name a few.”

Matthew Tyson, director at RPD, took part in the Crawley Sprint Triathlon in September and decided to use it as an opportunity to raise more funds for Open House. He swam 600m, cycled 22K, and rounded off the challenge with a 6K run. He completed the event in one hour and 44 minutes.

He said: “I’m incredibly proud of all the team at RPD for their amazing efforts this year to raise so much for Crawley Open House. We’re really grateful to everyone who has supported us by providing donations and taking part in our range of fun-filled charity events.

“Crawley Open House is an important community charity and we are pleased we could support them, especially during this time of uncertainty. As a team, we are currently deciding on the next charity to support.”

Ian Wilkins of Crawley Open House added “All the staff at RPD have been so energetic and creative in their support of our work and clients, and we are hugely grateful.

“Any of us can find ourselves falling through the cracks and homeless, and it is with the support of generous partners like RPD that Crawley Open House has been able to stand alongside the homeless and vulnerable for nearly 25 years.”