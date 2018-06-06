Crawley hospice’s Memory Meadow service

More than 200 people joined Crawley-based St Catherine’s Hospice for their annual Memory Meadow remembrance service in Reigate’s Priory Park on Saturday (June 2).

Led by the Rev Lisa Rainier, Spiritual Care Lead at St Catherine’s, the moving service gave people a chance to remember someone they love, through live music, poems and readings, and the opportunity to meet others who have been through a similar experience.

The service took place next to the tranquil Memory Meadow, which sits as a living tribute to loved ones near Priory Park’s lake.

Lisa Rainier said: “I’d like to thank everyone who joined us at Memory Meadow. I hope those attending gained comfort from coming together with others in their community to remember someone special to them.”

As well as caring for local terminally ill people, St Catherine’s provides counselling, bereavement and spiritual support to their families and friends.

Remembrance events like Memory Meadow, Tree of Light, and public bereavement groups in Crawley and Oxted are part of the care that the local hospice offers people in the community to help them through the most difficult of times.

If you would like to find out more about St Catherine’s please visit: www.stch.org.uk.