Crawley Hospital radio is hosting an open day

Crawley Hospital radio is opening its studio doors on Sunday, April 7, 11am-3pm.

Iain Ridgley from Hospital Radio Crawley said: “Please come on down for a look around and an informal chat as we are currently looking for new volunteers to get involved with the station, not only presenting but all other aspects of the station as well including assisting with fund raising and technical assistance.

“Full training will be given and all we ask is that you are 17 years old or over.”

He added: “Hospital Radio Crawley is based in the hospital off West Green Drive in Crawley.

If you are interested in coming along just head to the main reception of the hospital and you will be directed to the studios where you will be able to meet some of our presenters and maybe even do a cheeky mention on the radio.”

Students from Bimm in Brighton and ACM in Guildford visit on Saturday Afternoons along with local musicians from the Horsham and Crawley area to perform on Iain’s Live Music Sessions.

He said: “What started off as a sixweek trial on Thursday evenings the live music aspect of the station has just grown and grown. “I am now virtually booked up until July. We also hold regular live music events including an event in County Mall shopping centre in September, and we have a full day at The Star in Horsham on 25th May.

“If you are a local musician and would like to appear on the station just email me at iridgley@outlook.com or through social media, and we can arrange a date for you to come into our studios. alternatively if you would like to hold a Live Music Event at our venue please also contact me.”