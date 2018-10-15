Crawley hospital team wins top award

The team at Langley Green Hospital in Crawley has scooped a top national award in recognition of the outstanding mental health care they provide.

The hospital in Martyrs Avenue provides inpatient care for people who have a range of acute mental health illnesses including depression, psychosis and personality disorder.

It is run by Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust,

The Positive Practice Mental Health Collaborative recognised the team at its annual awards ceremony on Thursday (October 11) with the Team of the Year 2018 award.

Katy Stafford, clinical lead nurse manager at Langley Green, said: “We are overwhelmed, honoured and grateful to have received this award and we dedicate it to everyone at Langley Green Hospital, the amazing people who we provide care to, their families and all the staff.”

Langley Green Hospital was the focus of a documentary in July to mark 70 years of the NHS called Healing Minds.

The four-part programme highlighted the work of mental health staff .

The Positive Practice Mental Health Collaborative is a group of 75 organisations, including NHS Trusts, CCGs, Police forces and third sector organisations which was established to recognise and share excellence in mental health and mental health services.