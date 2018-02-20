Crawley junction work in its final phase

The final phase starts soon in the Three Bridges traffic-light junctions improvement scheme, which has been combined with a road repair and resurfacing programme in Haslett Avenue East.

The overnight work will run from 8pm to 7am, Monday to Friday, and is due to begin week starting February 26.

It is scheduled to last for about 14 working days, subject to factors such as weather conditions.

Haslett Avenue East will be closed to through-traffic during these times from the junction with Stephenson Way to Worth Road. Parking will be temporarily suspended but pedestrian access should not be affected.

Access to Three Bridges Railway Station will be limited to long-term parking only.

For dropping off/picking up it is recommended to use Hazelwick Ave or Station Hill.

This is the final stage of an improvement scheme at seven signalised junctions, between Stephenson Way and Worth Road. The traffic signal heads and poles have been replaced, road layouts reshaped and extra pedestrian crossings introduced.

Bob Lanzer, county council Cabinet Member for Highways and Infrastructure, said: “We realise there has been disruption during the works, for which we apologise, and we have chosen overnight work for the final phase to try to minimise further inconvenience.

“The new traffic signals have LED technology, will be more energy-efficient, cost less to run and will be more reactive to traffic movements.

“The scheme also includes additional pedestrian crossings, allowing safer access throughout the area.”

The traffic signal scheme will cost about £800,000, with the majority funded by the Coast to Capital Local Enterprise Partnership.

The improvements are part of the first phase of the Crawley Growth Programme, which is a partnership between West Sussex County Council, Crawley Borough Council, Coast to Capital Local Enterprise Partnership and others.