Crawley MP flags up possible lottery success for local charities

Crawley MP Henry Smith is encouraging local charities and good causes to apply for over £3 million of funding that has been raised by the players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

Applications are open from February 6 until February 20, where a whole host of good causes from social enterprises to voluntary groups and registered charities are eligible to apply for grants of between £500 and £20,000.

Mr Smith said; “Funding from People’s Postcode Lottery’s players makes a huge difference to thousands of good causes across the country.

“I know that there are many good causes in Crawley that would be able to enhance their great work with a cash boost for a specific project.

“I encourage any charities or good causes in Crawley who are looking for funding to apply as soon as possible.”

The financial support is available through three different trusts that are all funded entirely by players of People’s Postcode Lottery with the sole purpose of supporting people and their communities across Great Britain.

Each trust supports projects focussed on specific themes:

· People’s Postcode Trust looks to fund projects that are aimed at promoting human rights, combatting discrimination and the prevention of poverty.

· Postcode Community Trust supports initiatives working to improve the health and wellbeing of communities, including arts and physical recreation projects, as well as those with a focus on reducing isolation.

· Postcode Local Trust want to hear from groups working on flood prevention measures and those looking to implement renewable energy strategies. They also want your application if you are dedicated to improving outdoor space, whether that is a play park, a skate park or even something else.

Sports groups for military veterans, counselling support services for young carers and accessible play parks are just a few examples of the over 1,600 projects that were successful in their application and received funding in 2018. Local good causes are advised to take advantage of this fantastic opportunity by reading the short funding guides available and applying to the trust that best fits the aims of their project.

A minimum of 32 per cent from every People’s Postcode Lottery ticket goes directly to good causes. To date, players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised over £382 million for more than 5,500 good causes across Britain and internationally.

