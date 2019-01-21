Crawley MP pledges support to Holocaust Memorial Day

Crawley MP Henry Smith has signed the Holocaust Educational Trust’s Book of Commitment, pledging his support to Holocaust Memorial Day and honouring those who were murdered during the Holocaust.

He also paid tribute to the Holocaust survivors who work to educate young people.

He said: “Holocaust Memorial Day is an important opportunity for people from Crawley and across the country to reflect on the tragic events of the Holocaust.

“As the Holocaust moves from living history, to ‘just’ history, it becomes ever more important that we take the time to remember the victims and also pay tribute to the survivors. I’d encourage Crawley residents to show support for such an important day.”

Holocaust Memorial Day, January 27, is the anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi concentration and death camp Auschwitz-Birkenau.

Thousands of commemorative events are arranged by schools, faith groups and community organisations across the country, remembering the victims of the Holocaust and subsequent genocides. The theme for this year’s commemorations is ‘Torn from Home’.

Karen Pollock MBE, chief executive of the Holocaust Educational Trust, said: “The Holocaust did not start in the gas chambers but with hate filled words. Our mission is to educate young people from every background about the Holocaust and its contemporary relevance.

“We are very grateful to Henry Smith MP for signing the Book of Commitment, signalling a continued commitment to remembering the victims of the Holocaust as well as challenging antisemitism, prejudice and bigotry in all its forms.”