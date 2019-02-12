Crawley MP welcomes money to help rough sleepers get off the streets for good

Crawley MP Henry Smith has welcomed government cash to help rough sleepers into accommodation where they can rebuild their lives.

West Sussex is set to receive £336,000 to help vulnerable people get specialist support aimed at getting them off the streets for good.

Mr Smith said: “No one should have to face a night on the streets, and it’s good to see the Government taking steps to ensure that in Crawley people aren’t faced with this as their only option.

“I’m pleased to have successfully lobbied for this new support which will mean vulnerable people in Crawley get the specialist support they need to get back on their feet and turn their lives around.

“We’re determined to end rough sleeping, and this investment takes us another step further to reaching this outcome.”

New support workers will act as a single point of contact to help people with substance abuse and mental health problems to get the advice and support they need to turn their lives around.

Dedicated letting agents will also be funded to provide advice and housing for those sleeping on the streets.

The funding forms part of the Government’s £100 million plan to end rough sleeping by 2027.