Crawley mum’s dream holiday appeal for young Logan

The mother of a 12-year-old boy from Crawley, Sussex, who has Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a condition that has gradually weakened his muscles, is appealing to her local community to support the charity that wants to treat her family to a dream holiday to Disney World, Florida.

Logan Ingold-Savage was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy at a very early age and due to his muscle weakness it’s become increasingly difficult for him to walk. Since November 2017 he has to use a wheelchair on a fulltime basis.

To get some much needed respite from his condition, Logan’s mother, Lynsey, decided to apply for a place for him on Caudwell Children’s annual Destination Dreams holiday to Disney World, Florida, in December.

Caudwell Children, the national charity that provides practical and emotional support to disabled children and their families, created destination dreams in 2007, to give 25 children, with life threatening conditions, the opportunity to experience a ‘Dream’ holiday to Disney World.

Lynsey, aged 40, says that she was thrilled to learn that Logan has been offered a place on the trip. However, the race is now on to raise the necessary funds to cover the cost of the holiday.

She explained: “I was overjoyed when I found out that Logan had been selected for the trip. He deserves this opportunity to go to Disney World, as he has approached everything life has thrown at him in a calm manner.”

Lynsey says that Logan, has a wonderful attitude, and is very popular amongst his peers at St Wilfrid’s Catholic School, in Crawley, due to his great character and cheeky personality.

You can support Logan through his Just Giving Page here: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/holiday4logan

You can also donate by texting: PEAL64 then the amount to 70070