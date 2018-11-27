Crawley Noor Mosque to host interfaith event on ‘serving humanity’

An interfaith event at Noor Mosque in Crawley to celebrate faiths ‘Serving Humanity’ has been organised by Ahmadiyya Muslim Elders Association (AMEA).

The event is one of several held at the mosque since its inauguration back in January 2014.

Abdul Ghafoor Javed, host and local head AMEA Cawley chapter said: “We are delighted that Rt Rev Bishop Sowerby will address the 100 plus audience on the subject of’Serving Humanity’ as representative of Christian faith.

“Imam Ayaz Mahmood from the Ahmadiyya Muslim Theology College will give the Islamic perspective from the life and example of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace and Blessings of God be upon him).”

Speakers from the Sikh and Hindu faiths will also speak.

Mr Ahsan Ahmedi, the regional president of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Association said: “When the mosque was inaugurated in January 2014, we had the greatest honour then that His Holiness, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad, the worldwide Head and the 5th Caliph of the 20 millions Ahmadiyya Muslim community, addressed the multi-faith audience and said that the ‘Mosque will be a centre for worship and will serve to promote integration and convey the message of peace to its neighbours and the people of the area’.”

The event organisers (AMEA) have raised over half a million pounds for UK and International charities this year to serve humanity throughout the country by holding ‘Charity Walks for Peace’ events. Some of the local charities will also be attending the event.

Dr Atta ul Quddus, regional head of the AMEA said: “Islam teaches us to always respect other faiths and prophets so being loyal citizens here in the UK what better way to show our loyalty than honouring the other prophets and saints at this turbulent time. We are looking forward to promoting the message of Peace through faiths and about Serving Humanity.”

Anyone interested in attending, should contact the organisers for their invite.

Event details

Saturday December 1 at Noor Mosque, Langley Drive, Crawley. RH11 7TD.

Tickets are free but due to limited space, contact the organisers:

Atta ul Quddus – auquddus@googlemail.com

Abdul Ghafoor – crawleyfamily@hotmail.co.uk