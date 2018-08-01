Crawley photographer’s photo shoot to help young Ebonie

A photographer who raised more than £500 to support a seriously ill child says she hopes more local businesses will join in the fundraising.

Linda Woodard, who runs Woodard Photography in Crawley, ran a vintage photography day to raise money for Ebonie Musselwhite, a seven year old girl who needs urgent treatment for a rare form of leukaemia.

A huge community effort has seen many fundraising events organised, to cover the cost of expensive treatment, possibly including a trip for treatment in the US.

Linda told the Crawley Observer: “I managed to raise £510 from 17 individual sessions. I have been in contact with Christine Jenkins, who runs the Ebonies Journey facebook page, who was very happy with the result.

“The atmosphere was great on Saturday and the children adorable. People are clearly touched by this little girl and want to support her through these type of events.

“I do hope by sharing what I have done other small businesses might run their own fundraising events.”

Linda said she was particularly grateful to CJ’s Cafe, for allowing her to take over a large section of their venue, free of charge.

Visit: www.facebook.com/EbonieroseM/