Crawley Police Station cordoned off

Crawley Police Station was cordoned off after an unattended item was discovered this morning, September 3.

Shortly before 8am an unattended bag was discovered outside the station in Northgate Avenue, Sussex Police said.

Police news

A spokesman added: “A cordon was set up as a precaution, and the bag was found to contain personal items.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and the cordon was lifted around 9.45am.”

