Crawley Police stop car which had '5 unrestrained children in the rear of the vehicle'
Crawley Police have tweeted they stopped a car which had '5 unrestrained children in the rear of the vehicle'.
They tweeted on Wednesday, May 26: "Officers stopped this vehicle in #Crawley. 5 unrestrained children in the rear of the vehicle. Driver had been reported to court and appropriate services made aware. #Reported #Fatal5 #Unacceptable #EA017 #EA379."
Lee Douglas replied to the tweet: "Seeing this tweet makes you ask many questions? Just why? Glad this was stopped, because potentially the worse case scenario doesn’t bear thinking about does it. Keep up the good work. Stay safe."
