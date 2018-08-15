Crawley pub offers free gin ... as long as you ‘pay’ with rhubarb

A Crawley pub is giving away free gin this weekend in exchange for an unusual currency ... rhubarb.

The Old Punch Bowl pub in Crawley High Street is offering a G&T to any locals who visit this weekend in exchange for a stick of rhubarb. All you need to do is visit the pub this weekend (August 18 and 19) and swap a your rhubarb for a chilled glass of Whitley Neill rhubarb and ginger gin and tonic.

Pub chain Greene King says it has launched the unconventional offer to meet a rising demand for unique and quirky flavour combinations and botanicals in gin.

Old Punch Bowl manager Damien Wright said: “Everyone loves a gin and tonic on a British summer day, and there’s no denying a chilled glass that you haven’t had to pay for tastes even better!

“Rhubarb and ginger is the perfect flavour combination – the tartness of the rhubarb is complemented by the depth and spice of the ginger – and when combined with the botanicals within the gin, it makes for the perfect refresher to enjoy in the warm weather.

“We look forward to inviting local gin lovers to enjoy a taste of rhubarb goodness on the house this weekend!”

To redeem the quirky offer, pub goers will have to swap their stick of rhubarb at the bar for their glass of gin.

However, only one drink is allowed per person and the offer will only be available while stocks last.

Organisers say that “tinned rhubarb will also be accepted as payment. Terms and conditions apply, participating Greene King pubs only, to find your local Greene King pub, go to: www.greeneking-pubs.co.uk/free-rhubarb-g-and-t/.”