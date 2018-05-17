Crawley pub provides cash boost to mayor’s charities

A cheque for more than £200 was handed over to Crawley Mayor Brian Quinnis during the final week of his term of office.

Jan, the landlady from The Apple Tree Pub, in West Green (second from the right) presented the cheque for £235.33 for the mayor’s chosen charities.

Jan has been landlady for just over a year and has held a variety of charity events during that time for local people and their chosen causes.

Also since the end of last year, monthly quiz nights have been in full swing.

And thanks to all taking part, 64 children will be fed in their place of education for an entire school year, via Mary’s Meals, a charity that supports children in education in 15 of the world’s poorest countries by offering them a daily meal.

Mary’s Meals’ vision is that ‘one day every child will receive at least one daily meal’.

Fifty per cent of the proceeds from the quiz nights go to Mary’s Meals and 50 per cent to local charities.

So far, the quiz nights have supported Mary’s Meals each month along with one of the following - The Rockinghorse Appeal, The Olive Tree, The Mark Lay Foundation, Sunshine for Sumner (a local lad suffering from DIPG).

The next quiz night is June 6 from 7pm.