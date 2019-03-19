Crawley pupils take part in UK’s biggest cycling, walking and scooting school challenge

Crawley pupils are taking part in the Big Pedal 2019 - the UK’s largest cycling, walking and scooting school challenge.

It runs from March 25 to April 5 and encourages young people to travel on their own steam on their journey to and from school.

The theme of this year’s Big Pedal is ‘Travelling around the body’, with pupils tracking their progress on a wall chart, learning about the human body and how active travel benefits their health as they go.

In 2018 more than 225 schools in the south of England took part.

Nine Crawley schools have registered for the competition, organised by Sustrans.

They will compete to make the most journeys by bike, foot or scooter.

James Cleeton, Sustrans director for the South of England, said: “In the South of England we are delighted to have more than 260 schools registered to take part, which is a 15 per cent increase from last year—and I hope more will still sign up.

“We also have many schools confirming they will close their streets to cars and open them to people, demonstrating how people prioritised streets can create a much more pleasant and safer environment for everyone to travel.”

Crawley councillor Geraint Thomas added: “It is fantastic to see an increasing number of schools in Crawley taking part in the Sustrans Big Pedal whilst promoting sustainable travel to young people.”