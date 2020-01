An accident near Crawley's Hawth Theatre is causing traffic chaos this morning (January 18).

Traffic is queuing in both directions between the Paymaster General's Roundabout on the A2220 and Weald Drive following reports of a car rolling over.

The stricken vehicle. Pic: Leekersen Pinto

Pictures from the scene show a silver car with a heavily damaged front end and a badly damaged lamppost near the Holiday Inn Roundabout.

Sussex Police officers are on the scene helping to remove the stricken vehicle.