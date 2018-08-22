Crawley’s Worth Park picks up prestigious Green Flag

Worth Park has joined Tilgate Park, Goffs Park and Memorial Gardens as one of the very best green spaces in the UK – and that’s official!

This is the first time that Worth Park has been awarded the prestigious Green Flag.

And it’s a double celebration because it has also received the Heritage Accreditation.

Worth Park was laid out in the 1880s by Victorian garden designers Pulham and Son, and is a rare survival of an almost complete landscape by this celebrated firm.

It has recently been restored to its former glory by Crawley Borough Council, thanks to a £2.42 million Heritage Lottery-funded grant.

The park has formal gardens, a stunning fountain, stone balustrading, a listed rockery, a wooded lake, a meadow, croquet lawns and a tennis court.

Toilets and parking are available at the visitor centre, Ridleys Court.

This is the 17th consecutive year that Tilgate Park has received the award.

Set in 400 acres, its natural landscape boasts woodland, lakes, gardens and lawns.

There is also plenty for visitors to enjoy including excellent play facilities, Tilgate Nature Centre, Go Ape, Tilgate Forest Golf Centre, the Walled Garden Café, events in the arena, lake activities with Dynamic Adventures and the Smith and Western restaurant.

The newly-formed Friends of Tilgate Park work closely with the Park Manager to ensure that the park is safe, attractive, well-used and has a planned and healthy future, preserving it for future generations.

Goffs Park has now been awarded the Green Flag 11 times.

The popular park features a lake, miniature railway, 18-hole pitch and putt course and great play facilities. The Friends of Goffs Park hold regular events, including music and picnics, at the park.

The Memorial Gardens, in the town centre, has also received its 11th Green Flag.

Situated in the heart of the town centre, the gardens are a perfect place for shoppers and workers to relax and enjoy the colourful surroundings.

The Green Flag Award Scheme is handed out by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy to recognise and reward the best green spaces in the country. Winners are judged to boast the highest possible environmental standards, be beautifully maintained and have excellent visitor facilities.

Councillor Chris Mullins, Cabinet member for Wellbeing, said: “These awards are testament to the hard work and dedication of our staff who maintain them and make them look their best.

“We are fortunate to have such beautiful parks and green spaces in Crawley and I’m particularly delighted that Worth Park has been awarded its first Green Flag this year.”

International Green Flag Award scheme manager Paul Todd said: “It has been a record-breaking year for Green Flag Awards, and it’s fantastic to see such a diverse range of locations have been recognized.

“We are proud to have so many wonderful green spaces in the UK for people to experience, and encourage the public to head outdoors, explore their local area and find even more unexpected green spaces they can enjoy.”