Crawley salon to raise money for St Catherine’s Hospice

A Crawley beauty salon is holding taster/mini treatments to raise money for St Catherine’s Hospice.

Dynamic Beauty, in Gatwick Road, is having its third Anniversary Celebration on Wednesday March 27 from 10am – 7pm.

Last year a total of £502 was raised and they are hoping to beat that this year.

The taster/mini treatments will cost between £5-£10 and there will be a raffle.

Dynamic Beauty is an independent salon owned by Shrina Kotadia.

Shrina said: “I have grown up in Crawley and wanted to open my business here to serve the people of Crawley.

“I chose to raise money for St Catherine’s Hospice every year as they are close to my heart as they cared for my grandmother and supported the family.

“The event is free and anyone is welcome at anytime.

“ will be providing free drinks, nibbles and cupcakes throughout the day.

“Raffle will be held around 6.30pm.

“There will also be other small local businesses here on the day supporting us.”

See also: Man taken to hospital after crash near Crawley school

New homes in Southgate back gardens get thumbs up