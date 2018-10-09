Crawley school to expand - have your say

People are invited to have a say on a bid to expand a Crawley school.

Manor Green Primary School wants to increase the space for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

The pupils at the community special school, in Ifield, Crawley, are aged two to 11.

A West Sussex County Council spokesman said: “The school caters for children with a wide range of needs, particularly those with moderate and severe learning difficulties, including social and communication difficulties and autism.

“The school opened in 2004 and is rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted.”

See also:

Gatwick is the first UK airport to open sensory room for passengers

Gatwick Airport sign criticised as ‘needlessly hostile’

”If I had a choice between LA and Crawley, it’s always going to be Crawley,” says Romesh Ranganathan

Drivers warned of months of delays during Crawley roundabout work

School admissions across West Sussex have been increasing over the last five years and that includes the number of children with SEND.

A consultation has begun on the proposals which include building two new classrooms and more group space.

Cllr Richard Burrett, cabinet member for education and skills, said: “I hope people with an interest in education in the Crawley area will engage with this consultation and tell us what they think of the plans.”

The consultation runs untilNovember 13 and can be found online at www.westsussex.gov.uk/ManorGreen