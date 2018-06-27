Crawley schools figure well in national Big Pedal 2018

More than 7,000 bike or scooter journeys were made by schoolchildren in Crawley, parents or teachers during the Big Pedal 2018.

The Sustrans Big Pedal proved very popular across the UK, with 1,608 schools nationally registered and 513,443 pupils taking part, resulting in a total of 989,414 recorded journeys.

The winning school in Crawley this year was Waterfield Primary, with more than 57 per cent of pupils cycling or scooting into school over the course of the Big Pedal. T

hey have been historically consistent and attained 22nd position nationally.

For their efforts they received a £400 voucher from Decathlon Sports.

Forge Wood Primary School were awarded second place and a £300 Decathlon voucher for pulling out all the stops with events like their “Bike It Breakfast”, that encouraged more than 78 per cent of pupils to cycle or scoot to school. For this they attained 14th position in the “Small Primary Schools” category nationally.

Langley Green Primary came in third place, winning a £200 Decathlon voucher after undertaking 1,277 journeys by bike or scooter over the two week period!

Cabinet Member for Environmental Services and Sustainability, Councillor Geraint Thomas, said: “Hats off to everyone who took part in the Big Pedal this year. I hope that the legacy lives on in your school and that you continue to see loads of bicycles and scooters at your school. Remember to keep pedalling and scooting!”