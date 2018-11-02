Crawley Scouts given cash boost from Taylor Wimpey

The 1st Crawley Scouts have been gifted £250 by Taylor Wimpey South Thames as part of the donation box scheme which is running at its Forge Wood development in Crawley.

Visitors to the development’s Sales Information Centre are encouraged to vote for one of three local causes to receive a donation from Taylor Wimpey and 1st Crawley Scouts have been announced as the latest winners after receiving the most votes from the local community in September.

Based at the Scout Hut on Oak Road in Southgate, 1st Crawley Scouts cater for children from age six to fourteen and run sessions for Beavers, Cubs, and Scouts every week.

A range of activities including crafts, outdoor learning, singing, exploring nature, storytelling and learning how to be safe in the community, are offered to provide young people with valuable experiences and to encourage social interaction.

Commenting on Taylor Wimpey’s donation Dr Andy Hibberd, Scouter-In-Charge at 1st Crawley Scouts, said: “We cannot thank Taylor Wimpey enough for this donation. We rely on the support of goodwill gestures and the money that we make fundraising to be able to run all of our group sessions and to continue to offer new and exciting activities for our members.

“The donation will go towards a group expedition to Snowden next year, which will help our young people find self-confidence and achieve personal goals. It’s brilliant to see a large business like Taylor Wimpey support small, local groups like us, and I would like to say a big thank you for this funding.”

Louise Adams, Sales Manager at Taylor Wimpey South Thames, said: “Young people really benefit from the experiences offered by the 1st Crawley Scouts and we were very pleased to announce them as the latest winners of our donation box scheme at Forge Wood. We have no doubt that our donation will be put to good use and we would like to thank everyone who took the time to vote for them.”

More information about 1st Crawley Scouts is available at www.1stcrawleyscouts.org.uk.

