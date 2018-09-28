Crawley students get help to a ‘bright successful future’

Thousands of students attended the first Crawley Careers Fair.

Some 5,000 students from every secondary school in Crawley met with more than 80 employers, training providers, universities, businesses and community groups for a day of information and advice at K2 on Tuesday (September 25).

Councillor Peter Smith, Cabinet Member for Planning and Economic Development, said: “I am delighted that the careers fair was such a success. Here at the council, we are dedicated to offering local students and job seekers a range of opportunities, help and guidance to help them take the right steps towards a bright successful future.’

The fair was organised by Crawley Borough Council in partnership with National Careers Service, SLN:COP, Coast to Capital and Careers and Enterprise Company.

It was sponsored by Ashcroft Care Services and West Sussex County Council.

An Ashcroft spokesman said: “This was a spectacular event, and an event we were very proud to sponsor and be part of. It was great to meet the students and talk with them about their career aspirations and their topics of interest.

“This event was a wonderful opportunity to network with other local companies and be involved in a community project.

“In addition to this, in our own pursuit to seek great quality candidates with fantastic values, this was Ashcroft’s opportunity to speak with candidates interested in employment opportunities and/or work experience.

“We look forward to the next event.”

If you were unable to attend the careers fair but would like help, contact the Employ Crawley Team at employcrawley@crawley.gov.uk