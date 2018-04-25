Crawley teen’s ‘sleep out’ to raise money for the homeless

An 18-year-old, who was once homeless, slept rough in Queen Square in Crawley to raise money for Crawley Open House.

Kieran Lord told the Crawley Observer that it was part of an annual fundraising drive by his employer, ILG.

“Our company picks a charity that we would support each year and throughout the year we will try and make as much money as possible, “ he explained. “For example doing the sleep out, as well as non-uniform days at work.

“We have previously done a bake-off too.”

He added that the cause was particularly important to him, because he was once homeless, having ‘sofa surfed’ and even slept rough on the streets.

In total, ILG raised between £9,000 and £10,000 for Crawley Open House, which supports homeless and disadvantaged people.

To support Kieran, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/kieran-lord