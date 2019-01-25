Crawley Town boss Gabriele Cioffi praises evergreen 40-year-old Dannie Bulman

Crawley Town head coach Gabriele Cioffi praised Reds' popular midfielder Dannie Bulman for his competitive outlook and ability to keep on playing.

Yesterday Bulman, who is the oldest player in the Football League, hit 40.

Having notched up 375 appearances for Reds in four spells at the club and 893 career appearances in total, he had always displayed an energetic, 100 per cent attitude.

Cioffi said: "He is an example for the young boys in terms of professionality. His performances are always competitive.

"I don't think he is a player who feels 40-years-old, which is important for us and him."

Cioffi, who is just three years older at 43, is not tempted by Bulman's milestone to put on his boots and return to the pitch.

He revealed: "When I stopped I was 38 which was more than enough and didn't have one drop of football left in me!

"When you arrive at that age: 36, 37, 38, 39 it is not a matter of winning or losing the game, it is a challenge to yourself to show everyone that you are a miracle.

"What he is doing is something special and deserves to be appreciated.

"He's a fighter, he's an all-in player. When he's on the pitch he's giving everything. You can be sure that he will be there.

"I wish him happy birthday and wish him all he wants, if he wants to keep playing I wish him to play again that or if wants to be part something else, I wish him that."

