Crawley Town commercial manager Joe Comper explains: 'The People's Pension shares the same values as us'

Crawley Town commercial and communities manager Joe Comper reveals: 'The People's Pension were the right partner for us'

Crawley Town's new stadium sponsorship is the right deal for the club.



The People's Pension were chosen not just because of their financial support but because they shared the same values of supporting the community.



Reds' commercial and communities manager Joe Comper said: "I am absolutely delighted. It's given me a lot of sleepless nights in the last 12 months since Checkatrade was sold and moved on to new ownership and withdrew as stadium sponsor.



"Part of the reason why it takes so long is trying to find the right partner.



"The club is a brand basically and we want to associate ourselves with a company which shares the same values and we have definitely found this with the People's Pension.



"The figures have got to add up and I can't say what the figures are but I can say The People's Pension are happy, we're happy and with the Checkatrade deal having ended, we're not in a bad place!



"It has taken a long time but we believe we've got the right deal for the club."



Branding boards displaying the new name have already been put up in the stadium, with the further work to be done starting on Monday next week.

