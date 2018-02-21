Crawley Town Community Foundation: NCS Summer 2018 set to be a massive hit

The National Citizen Service (NCS) programme is due in the summer, and applications are well under way for young people aged 15-17 years old to take part.

NCS brings together young people from different backgrounds and helps them develop greater confidence, self-awareness and responsibility.

Crawley Town Community Foundation

It encourages personal and social development by working on skills like leadership, teamwork and communication. Building skills for work and life, whilst taking on new challenges and meeting new friends.

NCS is open to 15 to 17-year-olds in England, with over 300,000 already taken part in NCS.

The next wave of Crawley Town Community Foundation NCS contingent have undergone assemblies and organised events in Crawley.

With more than 185 young people from Crawley going on their NCS journey last year, it meant an increase in young people volunteering and raising money for local charities.

More than 7,500 volunteering hours were provided by NCS and our young people last summer.

In total, the young people managed to raise more than £6,000 for charities such as YMCA, Crawley Open House and The Olive Tree. This summer is nearing 200 applicants already, and there are only 225 spaces.

NCS includes adventurous activities including raft building and treetop climbing. After NCS focus on developing life skills, like confidence, leadership and teamwork.

Harnessing those skills, young people plan and deliver social action projects, raising money for charities and working with companies around Crawley.

Once the four week programme is complete, a graduation event takes place to commemorate and celebrate the achievements of the young people.

Graduating from NCS was life-changing last year.

“I’ve met some amazing people on NCS. We’ve had some good times together, but I just wish the best for you all, thanks for an amazing time on NCS.”

Ben, (NCS Graduate)

“My NCS journey has been more than a programme that looks good on my CV, it’s truly been something that has opened doors to growth and to new opportunities” Carolina (NCS Graduate)

Summer programme details: To sign up: http://www.ctcommunityfoundation.com/ncs

Call Mobile: 07545 853 917 or 01293 410 000 option 4