Crawley Town Community Foundation: Premier League Primary Stars with Crawley Town

Last week saw Bewbush Academy, The Mill, St. Francis Assisi and Warninglid Primary School graduate from their 10-week Premier League Primary Stars (PLPS) programme.

These schools signed up for the programme, which included emotional wellbeing, health and nutrition, numeracy, literacy, PSHE and enterprise workshops.

Focus on PLPS is on the four core Premier League values, Be Fair, Be Connected, Be Ambitious and Be Inspiring.

The graduation was hosted at the Checkatrade Stadium, which provided students a tour of the Stadium, a football tournament, and an awards ceremony where the children were presented with certificates. Children were given match tickets for an upcoming Crawley Town FC EFL League game, as well as a book of their choice with a bookmark.

Kayleigh Bowers, PLPS Coordinator, said this about the week of graduations, “We had a fantastic week, welcoming four schools to the Crawley Town FC Checkatrade Stadium. The graduations are a great experience for the pupils they would not normally have. We also saw plenty of pupils at the game against Cheltenham on Saturday helping to develop a life-long love for sport and relationship with the football club“.

The PLPS programme has been highly regarded in Crawley, and this can be seen with the demand and number of schools wanting to get involved.

In a recent study undertaken at the start and end of the 10-week programme, the participants rated their confidence on a scale. 30% felt confident at the start of the programme, but this rose to 88% by the end of the 10 weeks. The course encouraged the participants to express themselves a little more, and to be more confident in both learning, communication and in sport.

Another question was on whether the participants enjoyed learning. Those who strongly agreed went from 38% at the start of the programme to 65% by the end of it.

Crawley Town PLPS has recruited two new schools for the next cohort in the summer term, St Wilfrids Catholic School and Birchwood Grove, with The Mill taking part in PLPS sessions again as well.

Should more details on PLPS be required or for more information, email community@crawleytownfc.com

