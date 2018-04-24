Crawley Town Community Foundation: Soccer School’s record attendance

Crawley Town FC Soccer Schools returned for two weeks during Easter, and spirits were high with Easter egg hunts, fun games and lots of football action.

We achieved a record attendance for number of children on our Soccer Schools on Friday 13th April, with a massive 50 taking part! This broke the record of 36 last summer. The aim is now to replicate numbers on our next Soccer School, running from 29th May to 1st June 2018.

With the action came a focus on harnessing and developing key skills and various other important elements of sport, such as confidence building, communication skills, and teamwork. Our coaches instilled the four Premier League values: Be Fair, Be Inspiring, Be Ambitious and Be Inspiring. These values help develop social skills for children and this is reflected in the attitudes and enjoyment throughout.

Head of Football Development at Crawley Town, Dan Garrod spoke about the achievements, “Averaging 28 children per day and with a high of 50 on one day, the children were certainly put through their paces as Easter eggs were on offer. The week saw the children work on all aspects of the beautiful game including passing, dribbling, shooting, defending, attacking and spatial awareness. The groups were split into the age groups and worked hard during the morning on their technical skills.

"Fun games were introduced to keep the children engaged and the afternoons saw the competitions take place. Friday was a fun day with a Stadium tour, visits by Crawley Town FC players, the Easter egg hunt, and awards and certificates being handed out.”

The awards and certificates given out at the end of each week are to recognise the achievements of all of the children, which included player of the week, most improved player, goal of the week, and more. Some of the children were invited to attend the Crawley Town Elite and Development Centres.

Easter was a full-on couple of weeks of football and fun, and throughout the Soccer Schools, we provided a mixture of activities to engage all of the children as much as possible. This includes activities like miniature two-on-two games, shooting drills and activities focusing on developing skills and the physical aspects of the game.

We are very grateful for the continued support from the local community. The Easter Soccer Schools recorded the highest ever number of boys and girls, with over 300 opportunities created for children taking part at the Checkatrade Stadium.

Our Soccer School return on 29th May-1st June for May half term, for more information email soccerschools@crawleytownfc.com or call 01293 410000 ex 4.

