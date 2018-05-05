Crawley Town head coach Harry Kewell believes Reds should have clinched all three points at Mansfield

Crawley Town head coach Harry Kewell praised his side for a 'fantastic' display in the opening exchanges but admitted they need to be more clinical in taking advantage of scoring chances.

He believes Reds eased off and failied to make the most of opportunities which could have sealed them victory.

Kewell said: "We knew what Mansfield would bring to the game. We scored a beautiful goal and for the first 20/25 minutes we looked fantastic.

"I thought we stood back a bit deeper. We were gving the ball away in the middle third.

"If you do that against teams like this they will just bombard the box - they average 17 crosses per game and that's what they're good at.

"We came out for the second half and had a wonderful opportunity. We need to capitalise on that and for me if we had scored that, the game is dead and buried.

"Then some decisions went against us which I thought were out of order.

"We've still got to adapt in situations and take it on the chin and learn to counter-attack and turn our chances into goals."

"It was a perfect goal and I thought everyone watching it would appreciate the style of play."

Kewell praised Mansfield's attack, especially their goalscorer on the day, Kane Hemmings

He said: "They did fantastic and Hemmings created so many chances for himself and others - on another day he could have had a hat-trick."

Kewell praised goalkeeper Yusuf Mersin who enjoyed a brilliant display in only his second league appearance of the season.He said: "It was a great opportunity for Yusuf to play - Glenn (Morris) has been fantastic throughout the year. I thought he had a fantastic game!"