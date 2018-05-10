Crawley Town head coach Kewell admits 'silly mistakes' and lack of substitutes cost Reds badly in Parafix Sussex Senior Cup final

Crawley Town head coach Harry Kewell blamed 'silly mistakes' for his side losing the Parafix Sussex Senior Cup final against Brighton under-23s

.They conceded two goals in the last eight minutes scored by Albion's James Tilley and Josh Kerr.

Crawley Town's fans at the Amex

Reds looked to be on track for victory in the 68th minute when Enzio Boldewijn's cross caused Albion's Kerr to score an own goal.

He said: "Staying in League 2, getting to a nice position, breaking a lot of records, especially at home, doing the majority (of the season) without a striker as well, so for us it's been a tough season.

"Finishing at Mansfield, which we gave everything, to come here, playing a young team who would be fully up for it; it's a big competition for them.

"It's more about us being professional and having mental strength. We dealt with that.

"We can't afford to make mistakes and unfortunately we made two silly mistakes from the second mistake we got out of it through a good save.

"So it was disappointing, but credit to Brighton - they ran, they hassled, they had a couple of chances and congratulations to them."

Kewell revealed a training ground accident 24 hours before the match had a major impact on his already depleted squad.

Defender Mark Connolly and striker Panutche Camara were both sidelined through injured caused in the incident, leaving him short of players and only able to name two on the bench.

He admitted his lack of numbers caused him a problem in seeing out their lead at the end of the game, during which Brighton scored both their goals.

Kewell said: "Unfortunately we had a collision, one broke his foot and one had a swollen ankle so that took two of my starters out.

"I took a risk with a couple of players who haven't played all season, which is difficult, so the fitness isn't there.

"And you can see if I had two or three more players I would have made the substitution and brought on fresh legs, which would have made a huge difference.

"But you have to deal with what you are dealt with. Congratulations to Brighton, they played a good game and we have to move on."