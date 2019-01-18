Crawley under 15s football team helps friend whose bike was stolen

Young crawley footballers and their families rallied to help their team mate when his bike was stolen.

Joanna Abbott, mum of one of the players, praised the wonderful gesture by the Three Bridges Under 15 team.

Crawley under 15s football team help friend whose bike was stolen

She said: “One of our team members had his bike stolen. His mum worked so hard to get it for him so, as a team, we got together and put money in and got him a new bike.”

She added: “I would just like to put the story out there so the boys can see what a good thing they have done for a team member.”

