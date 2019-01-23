Crawley Wasps' winning run comes to an end against Chichester

A disputed late penalty ended Crawley Wasps’ 19-match winning streak on Sunday and their hopes of a fourth straight Sussex Women’s Cup final appearance.

Chichester City's Tash Stephens was adjudged to have been fouled by Niamh Stephenson, despite Wasps protests and Jess Lewry converted from the spot as the visitors beat Wasps 2-1.

For Chichester, it avenged their defeat to Crawley in the Women’s FA Cup last month and for Wasps was their first taste of defeat – or anything other than a win – since May 2018.

Chi scored the opener through Tiffany Taylor’s deflected shot

In the second half, Cole’s free-kick rebounded off the post and Charlotte Young stooped to head in the rebound.

A refereeing call out of the blue, as Stephenson and Stephens tangled while looking at a high ball into the box, presented Chi with the opportunity to win it, which Lewry took. They return to league action on Sunday when Leyton Orient are the visitors (kick-off 2pm).

Wasps: Gibbs; Niamh Stephenson, Young, James, Palmer; Drury, Cole; Heather, Stow, Rabson; Webber. Subs: Graves, Measures, Russell, Davies, Fleischman.

Lauren Callaghan scored her fourth goals in two games as Crawley Wasps reserves beat Worthing 6-2 to remain top.