Crawley woman dies in A29 accident

Police said one of the drivers died at the scene, with the man driving the other car taken to hospital for treatment.

Sussex Police said: "At 12.33pm on Friday 27 August emergency services were called to the A29 at Fairmile Bottom, Madehurst near Slindon, after two cars had collided.

"The driver of one of the cars, a Crawley woman in her eighties, was sadly confirmed deceased at the scene.

"The man driving the other car was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries. Nobody else was reported involved."

The A29 was closed in both directions for the incident to be attended to, and drivers are thanked for their patience and understanding over the inevitable delays that resulted.