Crawley worker’s London Marathon debut to help award scheme

A design engineer who works in Crawley will be pounding the streets of the capital on Sunday, taking part in his first London Marathon.

John Crabtree, who is 34, has raised over £1,200 for the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, the world’s leading youth achievement award, known for its life-changing work with young people.

He gained his marathon place through his employer UK Power Networks’ partnership with the charity.

The company works with DofE to give its electrical apprentices a chance to complete a Gold Duke of Edinburgh’s Award during their training.

He said: “As a dad I’m delighted to support a charity which creates opportunities for young people to develop skills, grow in confidence and get involved in their local communities.

“My training hasn’t gone as well as I had hoped. I gained my marathon place in February so needed to catch up with my training, to get in decent shape, but then I injured myself and couldn’t train for a while.

“Generally I’m in good shape now and I’m still planning to do it, but I’m not going to be as quick as I had hoped I would be. My family can’t be there, as my children are too young, but the atmosphere is meant to be incredible and I know there will be a lot of support from the crowds.

“This will be my first marathon and I don’t know what to expect. I have run 10k and 5k but a marathon is a matter of pushing yourself beyond what you feel capable of, going out of your comfort zone and achieving a difficult target. I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

John’s fund raising page is here: https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/JohnCrabtree2