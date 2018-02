Fire crews in Haywards Heath didn’t have to go very far on Friday when a fire broke out at their station in Mill Green Road.

The small fire had started in an air handling unit in the plant room just after 4.30pm, a spokesman for the fire service told the Middy.

Picture: Eddie Howland

Crews were on scene ‘straight away’ and used two breathing apparatus, added the spokesman.

They stood down just after 5.30pm.