16-year-old to appear in court over stabbing and Horley assault

A 16-year-old boy will appear at Guildford Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Wednesday February 13), charged with wounding with intent and possession of an imitation firearm, say police.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Staines Magistrates’ Court today (February 12) and was remanded into youth detention accommodation.

Court appearance

A Surrey Police Spokesman said: “The charges relate to an incident where an 18-year-old man was stabbed in Potters Way, Redhill, shortly before 1.30pm on 29 January.

“He was taken to hospital with serious injuries but has since been discharged from hospital.

“The 16-year-old will also appear on an unrelated charge in relation to an assault in Horley that took place in 2017.”

Officers are still trying to trace Horley men Jack Williams, 27, and Cary Searle, 19, in connection with the ongoing investigation, added the spokesman

Jack Williams, 27, from Horley

Any information on their whereabouts to 101 (999 in an emergency) or http://surrey.police.uk/TellUsMore quoting reference PR/45190010304.

You can also give information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or through their anonymous online form: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

Cary Searle, 19, from Horley

