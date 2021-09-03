20-month road ban for Crawley man after drink-drive charge
A Crawley man has been banned from driving after being caught over the drink limit.
Friday, 3rd September 2021, 12:51 pm
Police say that Dorel Gaman, 31, unemployed, of Morecombe Close, Bewbush, was arrested on the A27 at Salvington on July 3 and charged with driving with 67mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system. The legal limit is 35 mcg.
At Worthing Magistrates’ Court on August 10 he was disqualified from driving for 20 months and ordered to pay a £120 fine, £85 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.