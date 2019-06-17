A mate doesn’t let a mate drink-drive, says Surrey Police

Surrey Police has launched a summer drink and drug drive campaign with the message: ‘A mate doesn’t let a mate drink-drive’.

Young men are over-represented in drink drive related accidents, with 280 young men aged 16-24 killed or seriously injured due to drink driving in a year, say police.

A spokesman said: “This summer, a time when social drinking is at its peak, we are calling on all mates to step up and intervene, because a mate doesn’t let a mate drink or drug drive.

“The Surrey and Sussex Roads Policing Unit will be out in force tackling the issue during the campaign, which runs from June 17 to July 7.

“The goal is to ensure motorists know the score when it comes to driving under the influence – or face the consequences.”

Officers are also advising drinkers to allow extra time if they plan to drive the next morning, as they could still be over the limit.

Chief Inspector Michael Hodder of the Surrey and Sussex Roads Policing Unit said: “It doesn’t matter if it’s ‘only’ a short drive home or you’ve ‘only’ had a couple – we’ve heard every excuse in the book, but ultimately there is no excuse to drive whist under the influence of drink or drugs.

“These substances can seriously impair your ability to drive, placing yourself and other road users at significant risk.

“Please don’t compromise the safety of you or anyone else on the roads”

Last summer, officers in Surrey conduced 898 breath tests and administered 83 drug tests over the campaign resulting in 130 arrests, 60 of which were for drug driving.