A23 police pursuit ends in crash and drugs arrests

Police made two arrests and seized drugs after a vehicle was pursued along the M23 and A23.

The car came to a halt after it was in a crash with another vehicle and two parked cars.

A police spokesman said: “At 8pm on Sunday evening (August 4) police attention was drawn to a car being driven south down the M23 and A23 towards Brighton.

“As it approached the Patcham interchange it accelerated away from officers and went into Old London Road, where it collided with a car being driven by a member of the public, and with two parked cars, before being abandoned.”

Two men were arrested by officers.

In the car police found a quantity of drugs, including cannabis and crystal meth, said the spokesman.

Two men aged 19 and 24 from South East London, were arrested and are in custody for interview and further enquiries.

The 19-year-old was arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft, possession of drugs with intent to supply, and allowing himself to be carried in a stolen vehicle, said police. The 24-year-old was arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft and drug driving, added police.

