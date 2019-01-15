A264 fatal crash: 'I hope this is a lesson to young drivers who drive recklessly'

The tragic death of Fraser Hallam in a high-speed racing crash should be a lesson to those who drive recklessly, a police officer has said.

Two men raced each other at up to 114mph along the A264 in August 2017, with the car carrying Fraser as a passenger crashing into woodland.

Bryn Coughlin pleaded guilty to causing Fraser's death by dangerous driving

Sadly, Fraser died at the scene.

Bryn Coughlan, 24, of Daux Avenue in Billingshurst, was driving the Focus on the tragic day. He pleaded guilty to causing Fraser’s death by dangerous driving.

Christopher Keating, 29, of Eastcroft in Horsham, had been racing with Coughlan in another car, his trial heard.

He was cleared of causing death by dangerous driving yesterday but found guilty of dangerous driving.

Fraser Hallam was just 19 years old when he tragically died in the crash

Fraser's loving mum Wendy told the court how her son would 'put everyone else’s feelings ahead of his own'.

PC issues a warning to 'reckless' drivers

After the two men were jailed, PC Karen Whitehouse condemned the 'irresponsible and dangerous' driving by Coughlan and Keating.

Christopher Keating was found not guilty of causing Fraser Hallam's death by dangerous driving

She said: "Both men had cars which had been modified to be more powerful, and witnesses described the rumbling noises coming from them which would signify them as high-performance.

"However both men decided that day to show off to each other, driving in a totally irresponsible and dangerous manner which not only put them in danger but also other motorists.

"Tragically a young man, with his whole life ahead of him, lost his life that day because his friend put his desire to show off above his passengers safety.

"I hope this goes out as a lesson to young drivers and those who decide to drive recklessly; it can have a huge and often tragic consequences."

The drivers were going at speeds of up to 114mph, the court heard

